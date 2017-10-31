New Orleans reaches 500 shooting victims in 2017, analyst says

NEW ORLEANS- In the last 24 hours there have been three shootings and two deaths.

The recent violent streak claimed the life of 55-year-old Carol Lombard-Ross.

"She was viewed in the neighborhood as the neighborhood mom," family spokesperson Sen. Troy Carter, a family friend said. "She always looked out for the young kids. Just a great person that happened to be the victim of circumstance."

Ross, a member of the Lombard family, was shot and killed on the 300 block of Lebouef Street in Algiers.

"It appears she was not the intended target and that there was some gunfire and she perhaps was caught in that gunfire between two individuals," NOPD Chief Michael Harrison said.

Bullet holes on cars mark the grim location where Lombard-Ross lost her life.

"The last couple of weeks have been a particularly violent stretch," WWL-TV Crime Analyst Jeff Asher said.

According to Asher's numbers, the 500th person to be shot in New Orleans took place on October 19th. The last time the city reached 500 shooting victims close to this, was on November 1, 2011.

"2017 looks like it'll be just as violent in terms of the number of shootings, number of shooting victims as 2016. We may see a decrease in murder, but the violence level will be about the same," Asher said.

When you dig deeper into the numbers, the true toll of gun violence reveals itself, when you see the faces of the victims. Among them, NOPD Officer Marcus McNeil, killed roughly two weeks ago, and earlier this spring, Monique Smith and her two young sons killed inside their home in Gentilly. Their murders are still unsolved.

