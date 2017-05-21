New Orleans' soldier earns highest military peacetime award for bravery

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS -- Two years ago, Caleb Collins died attempting a heroic rescue. On Saturday, his family received the Soldier's Medal in his honor.

The Soldier's Medal is awarded to service members who voluntarily risk their lives in an act of heroism outside of combat.

In 2015, Specialist Collins distinguished himself when he saw his fellow solider, Specialist Andrew, get knocked into the ocean by a strong wave while walking along the ledge of the Halona Blowhole while stationed in Hawaii. Collins jumped from a 25-foot ledge and swam to Andrew, but an even larger wave pulled them both into the ocean. Neither soldier survived.

"Without hesitation, or regard for his own life, he jumped in after his fellow soldier in an attempt to save him," Col. Gavin Lawrence said during the ceremony. "He fought courageously against the current, struggling to reach his comrade, so that comrade would not be alone. That, ladies and gentlemen, is heroism."

Caleb, a St. Augustine graduate, joined the Army after witnessing Louisiana National Guardsmen help rebuild New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

Collins' parents accepted the award in his place.

