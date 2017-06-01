New Orleans summer curfew starts Thursday

IMAGE: NOPD (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS – Police are reminding parents and legal guardians that the summer curfew hours will be enforced starting Thursday night.

New Orleans Police said the curfew hours apply to children under the ages of 16. Any child under the age of 10 found outside after curfew hours will be placed in protective custody. The curfew does not apply if the child is with a parent or legal guardian.

The summer curfew hours are:

Summer Curfew Hours:



Sunday – Thursday 9:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.



Friday – Saturday 11:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.



Eighth District (French Quarter area):



Seven days a week 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. (only)

During these hours, teens are not allowed to drive unless they are with a parent or legal guardian.

Penalties will be applied after a child is picked up for curfew violations three times in a calendar year. At which time, police say a summons to juvenile court will be issued.



© 2017 WWL-TV