New Orleans turning into a top holiday getaway

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans is known for Mardi Gras and Jazz Fest, but now the Crescent City is being recognized as a holiday destination as well.

Christmas festivals, decorations and warm weather are bringing more tourists to the city during the off season than ever before. The Roosevelt General Manager Tod Chambers says he thinks it’s because the city has made a bigger effort to become more festive over the last few years.

“I think the city itself, including our hotel, is doing more to attract visitors to come downtown,” Chambers said.

At the Roosevelt, more than 100,000 lights and 36 Christmas trees have made the lobby of the hotel a must see holiday outing for tourists and locals alike.

“The Roosevelt has the best Christmas decorations, people were just down through there to take pictures with the Christmas lights and I know we took part and it was pretty sweet,” visitor Robert Rohanna said. Rohanna and his fiancé came to visit New Orleans as a little bonus after a family visit to Florida.

Others came to escape the cold.

“It's our annual get out of town trip,” Mark Ludwig said. “We're from Toronto so it's cold up there. What better way to spend the time than to come down here."

Regardless of the reason, more and more tourists are making New Orleans a holiday destination. Chambers says the increase in tourists around Christmas is a fairly new trend.

"When we first reopened the building almost 8 years ago, maybe we'd be half full during that time. Each year we've seen it grow a little bit until now where it's completely full," Chambers said. "So yes more and more people are coming to stay."

Right now hotels city wide are 59 percent full this week, but next week for hotels are at 90% occupancy for New Year's Eve.

“It is our busiest month of the year,” Chambers said.

New Orleans is the only US city to make a recent Lonely Planet list of top New Year’s Eve destinations.

Tourists here this week weren't surprised.

“It’s a Great place, good time, everyone enjoys coming down,” Ludwig said.

New Orleans Metropolitan Convention & Visitors Bureau says events like Holiday at the Oaks and NOLA Christmas Fest a drawing visitors from across the country to the Crescent City.

