New plans unveiled for Children's Museum in City Park

Artist rendering

NEW ORLEANS -- Officials unveiled plans for the Louisiana Children's Museum after it moves to its new location in City Park in 2018.

The museum will sit on 8.5 acres, while the building itself will sit on less than one acre. The $45.5 million facility with $17 million raised from private money.

"The new site will overlook a vibrant lagoon and the exhibits will bring a new level of interactive experiences designed to promote early childhood learning through play," said statement from museum officials.

Also the campus will have five new exhibit galleries indoors, as well as a literacy center, a parent and teacher resource center, an edible garden, a sensory garden, and full-service café. There will also be a life-size interactive chess board to learn about New Orleans history.

"One of the things I'm thrilled about, amongst many, many others, is the notion of why this facility is being built, where it's being built, and how it's being built, because it follows the model of partnership -- we have private sector, public sector, non-for-profits -- we have a lot of things coming together not just to build a museum, but to build a space that actually going to provide a foundation so that kids have a great future," said Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

The museum is expected to be completed by late 2018

