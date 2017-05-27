NEW ORLEANS, La. - Excitement continues along Bayou St. John where the 44th annual Greek Fest is taking place.

The second day of the festival began with a line of people waiting for the event to start. Many say they were excited for a day filled with fun, delicious food and new experiences.

This year, organizers have introduced a new tapas-style dish called 'Meze' and Greek wine tasting.

With church tours and canoeing as well, this event is one of a kind.

"There isn't another Greek Festival in Louisiana," said chairman Ginny Zissis. "So we have a commodity and people in New Orleans and surrounding areas love festivals so this is not another crawfish, seafood, oyster, Cajun event, it's very, very different."





Whether you've attended the event every year, or never been before, people say they enjoy everything there is about the festival and Greek Culture.

"They love life and I think that fits in so beautifully with New Orleans," said resident Allan Woodard. "They love music, they love food, and that's New Orleans."

"I'm right now eating Greek honeyballs with cinnamon on them," said 8-year-old Will Spellman. "They're delicious and I give them a thumbs-up."

The last day of Greek Fest is Sunday, May 28. Gates open at 11 a.m.

