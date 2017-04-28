N.O. Advocate: Landrieu opens up on future after monument removals

Liberty Place monument taken down

NEW ORLEANS -- Mayor Mitch Landrieu defended the city's over-night take down of the Battle of Liberty Place monument and shared his vision for what could replace the soon-to-be-removed confederate monuments in an exclusive interview with The New Orleans Advocate on Thursday.

On taking the Liberty Place Monument down at night

During the interview, Landrieu said that threats against contractors justified the late night removal and the security that will continue to surround the removal of three more monuments in New Orleans.

Landrieu said the “only way to get this done was to honor people’s request that ‘if I’m going to be involved in this, I’m going to have to have my confidentiality protected so my life is not threatened.' Should I overrule that for the sake of pride or the sake of openness?”

On removing the Robert E. Lee statue

The Mayor said he would prefer to take the statue of Robert E. Lee down publicly, with a ceremony, if the security concerns end.

“If I feel comfortable that we can do it in the light of day and take Robert E. Lee down at noon for the whole world to see, that would be great,” Landrieu said. “Get the Take 'Em Down folks in a room with the keep 'em up folks, and let’s see if we can get them to agree that they will control all their folks, and we’ll have a nice beautiful wonderful ceremony and take Lee down.”

On the future of Lee Circle

Landrieu said that once the Lee statue comes down, he’ll appoint a group of people who will be tasked with coming up with a plan for Lee Circle within 90 days.

That’s the most prominent circle in the city. We don’t have another one. What can we think about in that space that’s a gift to the future that represents our past?” Landrieu said. ”That’s what it should be.”

He also offered an idea of his own vision for the sites.

He said the circle around the Lee column could be turned into a fountain with statues representing various aspects of New Orleans’ people and culture and renamed Tricentennial Circle in honor of the city’s 300th birthday next year.

