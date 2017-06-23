NOFD: 7 kids found home alone during Little Woods house fire

NEW ORLEANS -- Neighbors are being hailed as heroes after a house fire in Little Woods Thursday night, where firefighters found numerous children left home alone.

Fire officials said that neighbors repeatedly tried to put out a kitchen fire at a home in the 7600 block of Shorewood Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

New Orleans Fire Department authorities said one child was brought to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and firefighters also rescued a dog. The oldest child in the house at the time of the fire was a 15-year-old, according to NOFD.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

