NOPD beefs up security for New Year's Eve

NEW ORLEANS -- With thousands of people coming to New Orleans this weekend for New Year's Eve, police say they're ready to handle the crowds.

Barricades are in place, sky towers are up and police and visitors alike are ready for New Year’s Eve in New Orleans.

“I think the culture is what I'm really excited about and we're hoping to go exploring around the city some more and check out some cool places we got some suggestions about,” visitor Rachel Messmore said. She and her friends drove all night to ring in the new year in Jackson square.

“We drove in from Indianapolis and just got in 10 minutes ago,” Lyn Zeheralis said.

They're certainly not alone. Thousands are making the trek to the Crescent City this weekend as the city’s popularity as a New Year’s Eve destination grows. CNN is broadcasting from the city and a live broadcast of "Dick Clark’s Rockin' New Year’s Eve" will happen here for the first time. New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison says everyone is ready.

“We are prepared, we are one team with all of the partners with us and we are going to make sure every visitor and every citizen in the city of New Orleans is safe,” Harrison said.

One of the most noticeable changes will be in the French Quarter.

“We're going to have individuals with tactical outfits on,” Mayor Mitch Landrieu said. “This is the first time you're going to see this in the city.”

Also for the first time, all intersections between the 100 and 800 blocks of Bourbon will be blocked to cross traffic. The barricades will go up at 8 p.m. Friday night.

“You're not going to be able to drive across the Quarter the way you used to,” Landrieu said.

Mayor Landrieu says it's a sacrifice that must be made in exchange for safety.

“The reason we're doing it, we want to take the extra steps to protect people from terrorist attacks and make sure police can respond in the event of a shooting,” Landrieu said.

Visitors to the city say they will be aware, but not scared.

“It's always a concern on New Year’s Eve because there's always a ton of people, no matter where you go, so it's always on your mind, but it's not something I'm really worried about,” Messmore said.

Police say that's the exact attitude to have in order to experience a fun and safe New Year’s Eve.

(© 2016 WWL)