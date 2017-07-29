NOPD Chief responds after Trump says 'Don't be too nice' with suspects

NOPD Supt. Michael Harrison addresses the media on Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police Chief Michael Harrison said President Donald Trump’s statements about how police officers should interact with suspects in custody “stands in stark contrast” to his department’s policy.

Harrison joins several law enforcement agencies around the country who condemned police violence after Trump told New York officers “don’t be too nice” during arrests.

“Any unreasonable or unnecessary application of force against any citizen erodes trust at a time when we need support from our local communities the most,” Harrison said.

Harrison said local law enforcement needs the support from the federal government to invest in community policing and taking on violent criminals.

Read the full statement from NOPD Chief Michael Harrison below:

"The NOPD is a national leader in police reform, and our policies - which are founded on national best practices and community input - recognize that every interaction our officers have with the public is an opportunity to keep our officers and citizens safe, and to build community trust with law enforcement," Harrison said. "Rather than a focus on scapegoating certain ethnic groups, we need the federal government's support and partnership to invest in community policing and take on violent criminals - regardless of race or ethnicity.

“Improving public safety and reducing crime requires restoring trust with the community,' Harrison continued. "The President’s comments stand in stark contrast to our department’s commitment to constitutional policing and community engagement.

“Any unreasonable or unnecessary application of force against any citizen erodes trust at a time when we need support from our local communities the most. This is not a binary choice of either protecting the public or protecting a person's rights. We can and we must protect both, and NOPD will continue to lead the way in adopting policing reforms that do just that.”

© 2017 WWL-TV