NOPD: Driver hits child while passing stopped school bus

NEW ORLEANS -- A driver struck and injured a child by a stopped school bus this morning in Algiers.
According to NOPD, a juvenile was hit by a car passing a school bus near the corner of Gen. DeGaulle and Westbend. Police say the unidentified juvenile sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver was cited for failure to yield and improper passing of a school bus.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs