WWL
Close

NOPD: Driver hits child while passing stopped school bus

WWLTV.com , WWL 10:03 AM. CDT April 27, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- A driver struck and injured a child by a stopped school bus this morning in Algiers.

According to NOPD, a juvenile was hit by a car passing a school bus near the corner of Gen. DeGaulle and Westbend. Police say the unidentified juvenile sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was cited for failure to yield and improper passing of a school bus.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories