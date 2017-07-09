NOPD investigating armed robbery, shooting on Chef Menteur Hwy

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating an armed robbery and shooting on Chef Menteur Highway Sunday night.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened around 6:04 p.m. in the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Police say a man approached two victims and demanded their property.

NOPD said a struggle ensued and one victim received a small cut to the right ankle from bullet fragments.

Police described the suspect as a black man wearing a black hoodie and black mask during the attack.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

