NOPD investigating deadly shooting in Desire area

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police say one man is dead after a shooting on France Road Monday.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened around 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of France Road and Almonaster Avenue. Officers found a man in the middle of the road suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say they are gathering evidence and information to identify a motive and the person responsible for the shooting.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and will release the victim's name at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Daniel Hyatt at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

This is a developing story.

