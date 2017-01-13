NOPD investigating double shooting in St. Roch

Police lights.

NEW ORLEANS -- Two people were shot in the St. Roch neighborhood this afternoon.

According to the NOPD, two unidentified people were shot in he 2700 block of North Tonti Street just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 13. No information on their condition is currently available.

Anyone with information on this double shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

