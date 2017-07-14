Man arrested for negligent homicide in fatal Gentilly shooting

(Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS -- NOPD officers arrested a man for negligent homicide after he allegedly shot and killed his friend by accident.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 21-year-old Skyler Nicoulin was inside a residence in the 6200 block of Camron Boulevard with an unidentified friend when the shooting occurred.

Police say Nicoulin was handling a gun when it accidentally discharged, fatally wounding the unidentified man.

"Based on the facts of the investigation, detectives booked Nicoulin with one count of negligent homicide," a statement from NOPD read.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Homicide Detective Barret Morton at 658-5300.

