NOPD: Man reported missing from New Orleans East

Timothy Newton missing from New Orleans east.

NEW ORLEANS – Police are searching for a 24-year-old man reported missing from New Orleans East.

According to NOPD, Timothy Newton was last seen Tuesday, Jan. 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Newton's mother told authorities he was seen riding a BMX style bicycle in the 7500 block of Bullard Avenue.

Authorities say Newton has a number of mental disorders.

If anyone has any information on Newton’s location, please contact any seventh district detective at 504-658-6070.

