NOPD: Man inured in the back, leg in Hollygrove shooting

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting in Hollygrove Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the 8800 block of Apricot Street.

Police said a man was shot in the back and leg and brought to an area hospital by private transportation. Her condition is unknown.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

