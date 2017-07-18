NOPD: Man, woman use baby to rob victim in hotel elevator

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are searching for a man and woman who used an infant as a distraction during a robbery in a French Quarter elevator.

According to NOPD, the victim was on the elevator with a woman and a man carrying a 10-month-old baby on the afternoon of June 14 when the robbery occurred. Police say the man carrying the baby pretended to have some sort of health issue and leaned on the victim, then took his wallet from his pocket.

The robber would later return the stolen wallet to the hotel's front desk, but with $400 in cash missing.

A surveillance camera in the elevator caught the robbery on video. Police are hoping the public can identify and help them locate the man and woman in that video. Once arrested, they will be booked with simple robbery and cruelty to a juvenile.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the two subjects is ask to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or Detective Steve Nolan at 504-658-6733.

