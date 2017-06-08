Six shot, including child, while sitting on front porch

(Photo: Sophia Germer, New Orleans Advocate)

NEW ORLEANS -- Six people were shot while sitting on their front porch in Gentilly Thursday night.

According to The New Orleans Police Department, a family and some friends were sitting on their front porch in the 3600 block of Franklin Avenue around 7:48 p.m. when someone, possibly multiple people, inside an unidentified car opened fire on them.

According to Mayor Mitch Landrieu, five of the victims are in stable condition and one victim is currently in surgery in critical condition. The 6-year-old child was grazed and is in good spirits, all things considered, according to the Mayor.

NOPD Chief Michael Harrison said information from the community is critical right now.

"We need that information to come and we need it to come fast," Harrison said, referencing the Crimestoppers tip line. "We need to make sure that we do not stop until we catch the people that did this and we hold them accountable."

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

