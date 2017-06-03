NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a shooting in Mid-City that left two men dead and three other people injured early Saturday morning in the 3700 block of Tulane Avenue.

According to police, First District officers were in the area of the gathering when they heard shots fired. Officers found five people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance, another went by car. Two of the victims were pronounced dead by EMS.

Officials said they found one person injured in the 600 block of Telemachus Street. Another victim was found on Banks Street, as well as those shot on Tulane Avenue, according to police.

Crimestoppers has increased the reward for information in this shooting to $5,000.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Initial reports from NOPD stated two separate shootings scenes with multiple victims. However, NOPD has provided updated information.

