NOPD officer arrested for domestic violence, suspended from the force

NEW ORLEANS - A 13-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended after allegations of domestic abuse.

According to NOPD, Officer Robert Dees was arrested by the public integrity bureau after allegations of domestic abuse were made against him. Police say the allegations were backed up by witnesses on the scene.

“Allegations of domestic abuse are taken very seriously by NOPD and are investigated thoroughly," an NOPD spokesperson said.

This is a breaking story. Eyewitness News will continue to provide new information as it develops.

