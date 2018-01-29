NOPD: Prostitution occurred at FQ clubs that lost liquor licenses

A Bourbon Street strip club. Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS -- Undercover operations by NOPD yielded evidence of prostitution and drug sales, leading to the suspension of liquor licenses for eight strip clubs in French Quarter by the ATC.

The investigation was touted as targeting human trafficking, but no allegations of human trafficking have been made according to NOPD Chief Michael Harrison.

The ATC did release a list of violations for the eight clubs that include solicitation of prostitution, lewd conduct and drug sales. Those incidents were all noted by undercover officers in December, not during the recent raids on the clubs in early January.

Scores, Dixie Divas, Stilettos, Rick’s Sporting Saloon, Rick’s Cabaret, Temptations, Hustler Barley Legal and Hunks Oasis were all named by the ATC.

NOPD expects to file charges against those accused of prostitution and drug sales at the end of the investigation, Harrison said.

