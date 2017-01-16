NOPD: Two juveniles shot in Carrollton area

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a double shooting involving two juveniles Monday night.

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eagle and Green streets.

Authorities said initial reports showed one boy was shot in the upper thigh, and another boy was shot in the foot.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111

