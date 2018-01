Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman injured in New Orleans East.



The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. in the 3800 block of Huntington Park Drive.



Police say one woman was shot in the leg and brought to an area hospital by private conveyance.



Additional information has not been released at this time.





