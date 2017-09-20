NOPD: Woman's body found wrapped in garbage bags

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police say a woman’s body was found wrapped in garbage bags on Chef Menteur Highway Tuesday afternoon.

According to New Orleans Police, officers were dispatched to the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5 p.m. in reference to a call about discovered human remains.

“The body of an unresponsive female was found wrapped in garbage bags,” the NOPD's major offense log says.

A spokesperson for NOPD tells Eyewitness News that the incident is being investigated as an “unclassified death.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District Detectives at 504-658-6070. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

