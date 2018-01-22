One dead after car overturns on I-10, police say

NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead in New Orleans East early Monday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 2:34 a.m. on I-10 at the Morrison Road exit. Police say one person was inside a vehicle when it overturned.

The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name at a later time.

Police closed all lanes of I-10 westbound as investigators gathered evidence to determine what caused the crash.

“No further information is currently available,” a statement from the NOPD said.

