NEW ORLEANS - In a busy city like New Orleans, two wheels can have the edge over four in beating traffic sometimes. But there's one thing that two wheels can't beat, obstructions like pot holes.

"Yeah I just took a nasty fall here,” said Andre Licatovich.

Like many, Licatovich dislikes potholes, but it’s a hazard he has to deal with everyday when he’s out making deliveries. Typically he manages to avoid them, but one night last December, he missed a rather serious one.

“I just got hurt so bad that I couldn't stand up and if it wasn't for the the passer-byers that stopped I might have gotten hit by a car,” said Licatovich.

That spill put him in the hospital, but it would not break him. He later got back on his bike with new inspiration.

Since December, he’s launched a one-man social media campaign to end all potholes. Small, big, it can take just one to cause injury or to cause damage. And the point “Bicycle Andre” told us is to make others aware of potholes and call them into the city.

"My feedback has been pretty good; they're like thank you for bringing this to us.”

It's unclear how many holes Licatovich has helped to fill but with thousands of holes in the city -- his campaign will likely have much farther to go.

