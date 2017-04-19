'Ooh Poo Pah Doo' closes its doors after 3-and-a-half years

NEW ORLEANS -- It's the end of a 6th Ward staple.

After falling three months behind on rent, the owner of the Ooh Poo Pah Doo Bar in Treme packed up and moved out today. Bar Owner Judy Hill said she felt she was being pushed out of the neighborhood due to gentrification, but the property owner had a different take.

Hill had fallen behind on rent and her lease was not renewed. A judge ordered Hill to leave the bar, giving her 48 hours to do so.



“I put everything I had in it,” Hill said of her bar. “It’s heartbreaking.”



In its three-and-a-half year run, the bar had become a popular spot in the neighborhood.



“It was everything to me,” Hill said. “Everything to me and the community.”



Hill is now focused on the future.



“What’s next?” she asked. “My next bar. I have at least five more years and then I think I'll be finished. I'm still having fun I still love it, I enjoy it, I live for it.”



And while her new bar will be in a different building and in a different location, Hill says the atmosphere will still be the same.



“The walls don’t define who I am and what I brought,” Hill said. “ I made it work and it worked out beautifully.”



Hill said her new bar will have the same name.



The property owner says she supports local business, especially black business, but she could no longer keep a renter who didn’t pay for the building.

© 2017 WWL-TV