Opinions flare during New Orleans City Council meeting

NEW ORLEANS -- Things got heated at New Orleans City Hall Thursday about a new ordinance that would have nonprofits foot part of the bill when they sponsor special events in the city.

Right now, the city waives those fees. However, the big issue is whether or not the 50 percent discount will apply only to 501 c(3) organizations or include all Louisiana State nonprofits.

"I don't think tying the hands of nonprofits that have done great work is a good policy," said Jason Williams, council member-at-large.

"I think it's crazy. Nonprofits, we're doing the best we can. Why are they picking on the nonprofits?" asked Steve Scaffidi, with the New Orleans Mission.

Still, Councilmember-at-large Stacy Head said the City Council needs to do what's best for residents.

"I would like the money to go directly to the things people are unhappy about every single day," said Head. "I need to make sure everyone who receives services are paying something if they are able."

Head would like the money to go toward sanitation in the French Quarter, public safety and infrastructure. The amount of money at stake is significant, sitting at $1.4 million. According to Head, that's the amount of money the city would make if this ordinance is passed. In 2016, the city waived $2 million in permit fees.

The city Council is scheduled to vote on this proposal January 26.

