OPSB, RSD announce most public schools return to regular schedules Monday

NEW ORLEANS – The Orleans Parish School Board and Recovery School District announced that public schools citywide will be open and on a normal schedule Monday, January 22.



The school board said that Joseph A. Craig Charter School located at 1423 St. Phillip Street will be closed on Monday due to the campus still experiencing water pressure issues.

The New Orleans Therapeutic Day Program will also be closed on Monday. Additional campus closures experiencing issues may be announced Sunday night and early Monday morning, according to the school board.



Additional announcements will be made via the Orleans Parish School Board’s website and social media as they become available.



