OPSO: Prison employee, inmate involved in narcotics smuggling ring

NEW ORLEANS -- An investigation into illegal narcotics being smuggled into the Orleans Justice Center ended in three arrests, including a woman working at the prison.

According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, Ciboney Parker, Britanny Theophile and Elton Williams were all involved in a plot to smuggle cocaine, heroin, marijuana, Teamadol and other prescription pills into the Orleans Justice Center.

Parker, who worked at the jail, was arrested while in possession of narcotics. Police identified Theophlie as a civilian and Williams as an inmate. All three will be booked on various contraband introduction, conspiracy and narcotics distribution charges according to the Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

