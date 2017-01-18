Rat causes power outage, forces Orleans criminal court to close

Photo: Mid City Messenger

NEW ORLEANS -- A rodent forced the Orleans criminal court to close for a day on Wednesday (Jan. 18).

According to an Entergy spokesperson, a rat or rodent made contact with an arrester, a piece of equipment that protects against surges. Entergy crews worked with the city crews to confirm the cause of the outage after it was reported early Wednesday morning.

People who were scheduled for jury duty or other business at Orleans criminal court were unable to attend the courthouse due to the power outage.

Clerk of Court Arthur Morrell said repairs are to be made this afternoon and expects courthouse will reopen tomorrow, Thursday, January 19.

Robert Kazik, Orleans criminal court judicial administrator, said the power is back on as for 1 p.m. Wednesday. City workers were inspecting the building and checking into reported elevator issues.

Kazik said they are hopeful to be open Thursday.

First appearances were held Wednesday at the courthouse in new Orleans Parish Prison.

