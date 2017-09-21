Orleans East Bank boil water advisory still in effect Thursday

A boil water advisory remains in effect for the east bank of New Orleans Thursday morning, nearly 24 hours after a loss of power at the S&WB plant on Claiborne Avenue resulted in a drop in water pressure that could compromise the water's safety.
Residents are urged to boil water prior to consuming it. You may shower or bathe, but shouldn't swallow any water.
Restaurants and businesses are making do with bottled water, boiled water and bottled drinks, while residents say the latest order - the 10th since Hurricane Katrina - is unacceptable.
Those most at risk for the effects of the compromised water would be those with weakened immune systems. Others could have mild to moderate gastro-intestinal issues that should not last long.
