Pedestrian struck, killed on I-10 near Highrise, police say

NEW ORLEANS - Police say a pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car near the Highrise Bridge in New Orleans Wednesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man’s body was found after 4:30 a.m. between the Louisa Street and Franklin Avenue Exit on I-10. Police believe the man was struck by a vehicle traveling on I-10.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

”No further information is available at this time,” a spokesperson from the NOPD said.

