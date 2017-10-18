Po-Boy Fest postponed until next month due to expected bad weather

NEW ORLEANS -- One of the city's most popular festivals has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The one-day-only Oak Street Po-Boy Fest is moving from Oct. 22 back to Nov. 12. The announcement was made Wednesday just after 11 a.m. on social media.

According to Meteorologist Chris Franklin, Sunday has an 80 percent chance of rain, with numerous storms in the metro area.

