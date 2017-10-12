Police arrest Uptown Peeping Tom suspect

David Meyer (Photo: Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

NEW ORLEANS - Police have arrested a man on six counts of being a Peeping Tom and two counts of Criminal Trespass in the Uptown area.

David Meyer, 46, was booked into Orleans Parish prison Wednesday night.



Earlier in the week police released video of a man caught on surveillance video roaming around an Uptown home.



Residents in the University area said they were nervous with the reports of a Peeping Tom.







