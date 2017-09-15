Police investigating deadly shooting in Hollygrove

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police say one man is dead after a shooting in the Hollygrove neighborhood in New Orleans Friday morning.

According to New Orleans Police, the deadly shooting happened in the 9200 block of Airline Highway around 5:09 a.m.

“Preliminary report has a male victim was shot at the location,” a spokesperson for the NOPD said.

Officers found the victim in a grassy area next to nearby railroad tracks. Paramedics rendered aid but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

NOPD said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. No additional details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story

Someone shot and killed a man on Airline Highway near the Orleans/Jefferson Parish line. Highways down to one lane while police investigate. pic.twitter.com/B2lfzkfPcO — KatieSteiner (@WWLKatieSteiner) September 15, 2017

