Police investigating two shooting scenes blocks apart in Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police are investigating two shootings just blocks away from each other in the Seventh Ward early Tuesday morning.

According to New Orleans Police, two people were shot in the 1900 block of Lapeyrouse Street. Police did not say whether the injuries were life threatening. Additional details about the shooting are limited at this time.

.@NOPDNews are investigating another shooting this morning in the 1900 blk of Lapeyrouse where 2 people have been shot. pic.twitter.com/7oagpHOocU — Janella Newsome (@JanellaNewsome) July 25, 2017

Just seven blocks away, police are investigating a second shooting near the intersection of Esplanade and North Claiborne avenues. A woman was reportedly rushed to the hospital after being shot in the shoulder.

.@NOPDNews investigate a shooting of a woman shot in the shoulder around 4 am Tues. at N. Claiborne and Esplanade. No word on her condition. pic.twitter.com/RdjQ0HxUxD — Janella Newsome (@JanellaNewsome) July 25, 2017

It is unclear whether the two incidents are connected at this time.

This is a developing story. Watch WWLTV and WWLTV.com for updates as new information becomes available.

