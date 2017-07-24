WWL
Police investigating two shooting scenes blocks apart in Seventh Ward

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 5:10 AM. CDT July 25, 2017

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police are investigating two shootings just blocks away from each other in the Seventh Ward early Tuesday morning.

According to New Orleans Police, two people were shot in the 1900 block of Lapeyrouse Street. Police did not say whether the injuries were life threatening. Additional details about the shooting are limited at this time.

Just seven blocks away, police are investigating a second shooting near the intersection of Esplanade and North Claiborne avenues. A woman was reportedly rushed to the hospital after being shot in the shoulder.

It is unclear whether the two incidents are connected at this time.

