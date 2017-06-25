Police look to identify attackers in brutal French Quarter beating, robbery

Police are trying to identify these men, recorded savagely beating and robbing two tourists Saturday night in the French Quarter. (Photo: New Orleans Police Department)

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are trying to identify the four people who brutally attacked two tourists walking in the French Quarter Saturday night during a robbery, leaving one victim in critical condition at a local hospital.



The video shows the victims walking along the 200 block of Bienville Street about 9 p.m. Saturday when two men rush up behind them.



One of the attackers punches the first victim in the head and then puts him in a chokehold and continues to punch the victim as he struggles to drag him to the ground.



Almost simultaneously, another man delivers a swift blow to the second victim’s head, at which point the victim collapses to the ground face first. The attacker quickly rummages through the motionless victim’s pockets as two other men run up and appear to help rob both victims.



The four robbers run away moments later as they throw the first victim, who appears dazed, to the ground.



One of the robbers then runs back into frame and briefly lifts the second victim off the sidewalk by the back of his shirt, revealing what appears to be a large pool of blood, before dropping the victim back on the sidewalk and running away.



The victim remains motionless as he appears to gasp for air as his face remains against the brick sidewalk.



The first victim eventually finds his glasses on the sidewalk and crawls to the second victim and appears to try to talk to him as two other people walk up to the men to offer assistance, with one taking out his cellphone, apparently to call 911.



Police said the attackers made off with the victim’s cellphones and wallets.



Anyone with information about the attackers’ identities is asked to contact 8th District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (5040 822-1111.

