Police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run wreck

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police are looking for the driver of a stolen car involved a deadly hit-and-run crash off Elysian Fields Avenue in the Seventh Ward.

According to New Orleans Police, the crash happened around 3:42 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Dorgenois and Frenchman streets.

Police said someone broke into a car earlier in the night and found spare keys to a Honda CRV, which was at the same location. The suspect then stole the Honda and collided in a t-bone crash with a Mercury Milan in the 7th Ward.

"After the impact, the Mercury Milan continued on Frenchman Street, striking two residential structures in the 2500 block before coming to rest," NOPD said.

Two women who were in the Milan were transported to the hospital for treatment. One woman later died.

The driver of the stolen CRV was reported to have gotten out the vehicle and left the scene. Police said the suspect has leg and arm injuries on his left side, and could have head injuries. Officials added the suspect did not check on any of the people in the other car before he reportedly "hobbled" from the scene.

NOPD said they are going through evidence and have also checked area hospitals for anyone who may have similar injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis at 504-658-6208.

