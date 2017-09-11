Police searching for man accused of attempted sexual assault on Canal St.

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they say forced a woman into a bathroom stall and tried to sexually assault her.

According to New Orleans Police, the crime happened on Thursday in the 2000 block of Canal Street.

“The victim struggled to fight the subject off and was successful,” the NOPD said. “The victim then fled the bathroom and called for help.”

NOPD said video surveillance captured the man fleeing the scene. The suspect is described as a black male believed to be about 40-years-old and standing about 5’7” tall. He weighs about 180 pounds with a medium build, low haircut and a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Sex Crimes Detectives at 504-658-5523. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

