Police searching for missing New Orleans toddler

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Louisiana State Police have issued a level II endangered/ missing child advisory after a toddler was reported missing in New Orleans Sunday night.

According to LSP, 22-month-old Dedrick Dilbert was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday in the Garden Oaks apartment complex on Garden Oaks Boulevard. Police say he is about 2 feet tall, weighs about 25 pounds.

Dilbert was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “Born to be Wild” in white letters across the front. He was also wearing blue denim pants, a diaper and Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Dilbert’s whereabouts is asked to contact New Orleans Police at 504-821-2222 or 504-658-6040. Residents can also report information to the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing and Exploited Children at 337-962-2605.

