Police searching for suspect in Desire area rape

A composite sketch of what police believe an unidentified rape suspect looks like. (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are searching for the rapist who attacked a woman in the Desire neighborhood.

According to police, an unidentified woman pulled over near the intersection of France Road and Almonaster Avenue around midnight on April 23 because one of her tires may have been flat.

When she got out to inspect the tire, police say a man grabbed her from behind and dragged her to the shoulder of the road, where he sexually assaulted her. The rapist then ran from the scene, towards the Intracoastal Canal.

The woman described her attacker as a black male, believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s, standing about 5'11" to 6'1" tall with a stocky build. He is said to have a brown complexion, unshaven face and a wound to the lower-right side of his lip. He is also said to have a musky smell.

The unidentified man was last seen wearing a dark-colored long sleeve hooded sweatshirt with one pocket on the front, dark-colored pants and tan-colored work boots.

Anyone with information on this rap is asked to contact NOPD's sex crimes division at 504-658-5538 or make an anonymous report to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

