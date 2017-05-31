Police seeking info in Robert Street burglary

Image: New Orleans Police

NEW ORLEANS – Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man believed to be responsible for a burglary on Robert Street earlier this month.

According to New Orleans Police, the crime happened in the 1500 block of Robert Street on May 21, 2017.

Investigators say security video captured the man parking near a home, entering a pool house and stealing fireworks stored inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Orleans Police at 504-658-6020. Residents can also contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

