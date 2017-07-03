Police: six significant arrests made over July 4th holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Police say six significant arrests were made over the weekend of suspects wanted on charges including homicide, armed robbery, aggravated assaults and home invasion.

Shawn Moore was booked on aggravated assault with a firearm for an alleged incident in the 7800 block of South Coronet Court on April 25, 2017. Moore was arrested Friday in the 6300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Police say Moore was also wanted for multiple charges including simple robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, home invasion, simple assault, unauthorized use of a moveable and a municipal attachment.

--

Ken Nettles was booked on armed robbery charges Saturday. New Orleans Police say Nettles was identified as a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint in the parking lot of a business in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Investigators say that crime happened on June 23, 2017.

--

Darren Earl was booked for simple burglary Monday for an alleged incident in the 4500 block of St. Ferdinand Street on November 11, 2016. Earl was arrested for possession of marijuana and a court capias in the 3300 block of Maurice Duncan Drive, police say.

--

Kenner Police and the NOPD VOWS unit arrested Justin Weatherspoon Monday on charges for second-degree rape. Investigators say the crime happened on St. Joseph Street in June 2017. Weatherspoon, who was wanted by the Child Abuse division, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Esplanade Avenue in Kenner.

--

Officers arrested Robert Hudson on multiple counts of vehicular burglary Monday. Police say Hudson was booked for simple burglary of a vehicle in the 1800 block of Coliseum Street on June 27, 2016. He was also booked for two separate incidents: a simple burglary of a vehicle in the 1200 block of St. Mary Street on June 27, 2016 and simple burglary of a vehicle in the 3000 block of Octavia Street on May 16, 2016.

--

Levour Jiles, 36, was arrested in connection with a June 23 shooting at the corner of St. Bernard Avenue and North Roman Street. Jiles was booked with second-degree murder.

© 2017 WWL-TV