Political signs found on the 'neutral ground' before campaign season begins

NEW ORLEANS -- Political signs planted on the neutral ground along Esplanade Avenue and Moss streets didn't sit well with some residents in the Bayou St. John neighborhood.

Emails and reports alerted Eyewitness News to the fact that the signs were put in areas prohibited by the city. Monday morning some signs were still in there.

"If the city has a rule against that they got more important things to be worrying about,” said Fred Adolfini, a resident in the area.

Another resident said she never noticed anything unusual.

"No, I've actually never noticed them despite me walking my dogs on a daily basis,” said Julie Lopez.While those we talked with didn’t have any problems with the signs, it may be easier to understand why the city prohibits them from being in the middle of the road. In some cases, they can obstruct the view of drivers.

The City of New Orleans law states no signs may be placed upon a public street, public rights of ways, or sidewalk, and this also includes public properties such as neutral ground. There is, however, an exception 48 hours before an election, they’re allowed.

Ironically the signs seen Monday were for two candidates running for judicial seats. After contacting both parties, Suzy Montero’s campaign issued a statement saying: "It seems that around a half-dozen of those signs ended up being placed along the median on Esplanade Avenue, which is public property. The campaign did not authorize this, and we removed the signs as soon as we learned of the improper placement."

Judge Tiffany Chase's campaign issued a similar statement, which said they may have been moved during a race event this weekend.

"Any signs placed on the neutral grounds were placed there in error by an overzealous supporter,” the statement read. “When the campaign became aware of signs on the neutral grounds, they were removed by campaign workers."

By late Monday afternoon, all the signs were gone. That made some residents wonder, what about all the other signs that pop up throughout the year?

"Parking lot signs, real estate, they're all over the place,” Adolfini pointed out.

Well, the owners of those signs are subject to the same regulations, and all the signs are subject to removal if they violate the rules.