Pontchartrain Park neighbors worried about critters, overgrown lot

NEW ORLEANS -- You often hear in life, "Don't get lost in the weeds." Don't tell that to Judy Robinson. The weeds and grass next to her house is chest high.

Robinson lives in Pontchartrain Park. She loves her subdivision, but now she's worried about insects and reptiles calling the abandoned lot next door home.

"Anything you can name lives in tall grass," Robinson said.

Just a few days ago, one of them slithered onto her patio. Robinson's daughter, Stephanie Robinson got a shock when she noticed a black snake in their yard.

"He came out of this very large bush and went directly across the patio to the edge right there and right into the grass," Robinson said.

Robinson called the Pontchartrain Park Community Development Corporation, which owns the property.

"The lady that handles it, she was saying that she wish she could give me better news, but all she could tell me is that they're all out of funding," Robinson said.

After Hurricane Katrina, the Pontchartrain Park Neighborhood Association played a huge role in rebuilding the community, one of the oldest African American suburban communities in the city. The association is now facing financial difficulties. First NBC bank did help fund Pontchartrain Park, however the bank failed in April 2017. Now the FDIC is the asset manager.

Eyewitness News spoke with an official with the Pontchartrain Park Neighborhood Association. They informed us that they are worried about the overgrown lot as well. Officials spoke with the FDIC and tell Eyewitness News that the corporation is looking into the paperwork to try and get to the bottom of it.

The Robinson's situation is not unique. The problem of overgrown lots and abandoned properties can be found across the city. It's a situation many communities in virtually every neighborhood in Orleans faces.

"We have a lot of children in the neighborhood and we don't want them to be exposed to something like this and you know, possibly encounter what I encountered," Robinson said.

The Robinsons now have lime and mothballs spread across their lawn, hoping it will keep the critters away. It's a temporary fix for a problem that seems like it's taking forever to resolve.

