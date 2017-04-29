NEW ORLEANS - People on both sides of the confederate monuments fight exchanged words in Mid-City Saturday night.

A crowd surrounded the Jefferson Davis Monument on Jefferson Davis Parkway. Eyewitness News first noticed protesters on both sides of Canal Street and Jefferson Davis around 7pm.

The protesters who agree with Mayor Mitch Landrieu for the monuments to come down were across the street from the Jefferson Davis statue. While several people in protest of the removal were standing in front of the monument.

The pro-monument removal crowd marched over to the other side of the street, leading to several verbal arguments.

Those who want the monuments taken down feel the people fighting to keep the monuments up are insulting people of color and embarrassing the City of New Orleans.

Those who want the statues to say where they are say this is their history and that people in this country are being lied to. They say they are supporting their history and their heritage.

The confederate monument dispute has been ongoing and comes just days after the Landrieu administration took down the Liberty Place Monument, the first of four confederate monuments expected to be removed.

Eyewitness News caught up with people when things were calmer.

"They're basically flying the jersey for team slavery and trying to justify why that part of history should remain in place as of prominence in our city and that's not okay," one woman said who wished to remain anonymous for fear of her safety.

"They're right to offense ends where our rights begin.They have no right to tell us our history is offensive," Amanda Jennings from Bastrop, Louisiana said.

Officer Barns, Public Information Officer with the New Orleans Police Department said on one was physically harmed during the protest.

