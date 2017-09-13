Inspector General to monitor catch basin repairs

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - The New Orleans Office of Inspector General announced Thursday that his office will conduct a “continuous monitoring program” on work to repair the city’s catch basins.

Inspector General Ed Quatrevaux said the purpose of the audit is to provide an independent review of the $22 million project.

“City leaders suggested that the OIG provide oversight of this costly but vital public safety priority,” Quatrevaux said. “Our office is uniquely qualified to do the work.”

Quatrevaux said the audit will be conducted under Government Auditing Standards and his entire staff will work on the project.

“Deficiencies, if any, will be reported immediately to city managers,” Quatrevaux said.

All OIG reports and public letters can be viewed at nolaoig.gov.

