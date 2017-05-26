Rachael Johnson sworn in as Civil District Court Judge for Division B

NEW ORLEANS – Rachael Johnson was sworn in as a Civil District Court Judge in Orleans Parish Thursday.

Johnson beat Suzy Montero in a runoff election on April 29 to take the seat previously occupied by Judge Regina Woods, who was elected to Louisiana’s Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal.

Johnson was sworn in by her mother, Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette J. Johnson, at McDonogh 35 High School.

Rachael Johnson will preside over a domestic docket when she takes the reigns of Division B.

